Ade LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ade LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of IJR opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
