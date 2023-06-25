Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $484.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

