AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys 159,683 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,345,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,683 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.2% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

