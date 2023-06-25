AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Purchases 94,479 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,479 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.0% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $60,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.