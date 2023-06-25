AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Desjardins

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

Shares of AGFMF opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

