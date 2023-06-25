AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) versus CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Head to Head Review

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) and CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.4%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CI Financial pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGF Management and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A N/A $0.70 7.94 CI Financial N/A N/A N/A $1.76 6.16

Profitability

CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGF Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares AGF Management and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AGF Management and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 CI Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

AGF Management currently has a consensus price target of $8.95, suggesting a potential upside of 60.97%. Given AGF Management’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AGF Management is more favorable than CI Financial.

Summary

CI Financial beats AGF Management on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, it invests in growth stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis to make its investments. AGF Management Limited was founded in 1957 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

