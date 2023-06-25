Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Lowered to C$26.50 at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$26.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APYRF. CIBC lowered shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.75 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of APYRF opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

