Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,662 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $84,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000.

VEA opened at $45.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

