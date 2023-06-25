Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,259,000 after buying an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

