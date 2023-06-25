Analyzing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) & Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and Freedom Acquisition I (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Freedom Acquisition I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $973.65 million 8.12 $187.36 million $0.96 42.97 Freedom Acquisition I N/A N/A $5.98 million N/A N/A

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Acquisition I.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 19.83% 22.37% 18.45% Freedom Acquisition I N/A -31.14% 1.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Freedom Acquisition I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Freedom Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus target price of $48.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Freedom Acquisition I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Freedom Acquisition I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Freedom Acquisition I on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

