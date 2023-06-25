Analyzing American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) & Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Augusta Gold and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Augusta Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 424.19%. American Lithium has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 145.10%. Given Augusta Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than American Lithium.

This table compares Augusta Gold and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$19.72 million ($0.18) -3.44 American Lithium N/A N/A -$27.17 million ($0.13) -15.69

American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Augusta Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -52.43% -20.31% American Lithium N/A -18.98% -18.68%

Summary

American Lithium beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augusta Gold

(Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

(Get Rating)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.