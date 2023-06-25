Analyzing BKF Capital Group (BKFG) & Its Competitors

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 75 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.57% 20.91% 9.14%

Risk and Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s peers have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

49.2% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.36 billion $225.87 million 36.22

BKF Capital Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BKF Capital Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 548 2585 2808 100 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 33.17%. Given BKF Capital Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

BKF Capital Group peers beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

