Analyzing D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) & Its Peers

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Computer Hardware” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare D-Wave Quantum to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of D-Wave Quantum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Computer Hardware” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio D-Wave Quantum $7.04 million -$51.53 million -2.96 D-Wave Quantum Competitors $212.81 million -$69.20 million -238.63

Analyst Recommendations

D-Wave Quantum’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than D-Wave Quantum. D-Wave Quantum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for D-Wave Quantum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-Wave Quantum 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-Wave Quantum Competitors 27 135 198 1 2.48

D-Wave Quantum currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.75%. As a group, “Computer Hardware” companies have a potential upside of 32.32%. Given D-Wave Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe D-Wave Quantum is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

D-Wave Quantum has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D-Wave Quantum’s rivals have a beta of 0.26, meaning that their average share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares D-Wave Quantum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-Wave Quantum -915.96% N/A -68.12% D-Wave Quantum Competitors -43.20% -6.72% -5.96%

Summary

D-Wave Quantum beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community. It also provides D-Wave Launch, a quantum professional service that guides enterprises from problem discovery through production implementation. The company's quantum solutions are used in logistics, financial services, drug discovery, materials sciences, scheduling, fault detection, mobility, and supply chain management. It serves financial services, manufacturing/logistics, mobility, and life sciences/pharmaceuticals industries. D-Wave Quantum Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

