Analyzing Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 20.44% 28.34% 7.67% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $895.83 million 9.26 $159.11 million $7.90 45.36 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinsale Capital Group and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus price target of $362.80, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. It markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

