Analyzing TomTom (TMOAY) & The Competition

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) is one of 288 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TomTom to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TomTom and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TomTom 0 0 0 0 N/A TomTom Competitors 498 2494 5553 78 2.60

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 33.54%. Given TomTom’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TomTom has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TomTom N/A N/A N/A TomTom Competitors -30.22% -115.03% -5.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TomTom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TomTom and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TomTom N/A N/A 65.91 TomTom Competitors $815.74 million -$86.64 million 510.77

TomTom’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TomTom. TomTom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TomTom peers beat TomTom on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments. The Consumer segment generates revenue from the sale of portable navigation devices and mobile applications. The company was founded by Pieter Andreas Geelen, Harold Goddijn, Corinne Danièle Goddijn-Vigreux, and Peter-Frans Pauwels in 1991 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

