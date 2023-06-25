Analyzing Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Parsons $4.42 billion 1.12 $96.66 million $0.92 51.39

Risk & Volatility

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.30% 8.38% 4.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Web Blockchain Media and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 2 2 3 0 2.14

Parsons has a consensus price target of $49.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Summary

Parsons beats Web Blockchain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. Further, it provides integrated traffic solutions for arterials, smart intersections, airport landside, ports, and tolling integrators; systems optimization, communications-based train control, rail system design and system assurance services; engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private sector industrial clients and public utilities; digital transformation, advisory services, AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

