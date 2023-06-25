Analyzing WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WEED and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEED N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $14.93 billion 0.57 -$2.35 billion ($1.44) -5.29

Analyst Ratings

WEED has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for WEED and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEED 0 0 0 0 N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 3 4 3 0 2.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.08%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than WEED.

Profitability

This table compares WEED and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEED N/A N/A N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -10.73% 27.58% 5.69%

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats WEED on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEED

WEED, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases and animal ailments. It is involved in the cultivation and harvesting cannabis and hemp for research, product development, processing, manufacturing, and sale of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products, services, therapeutics, and treatments for the medical applications. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc. and changed its name to WEED, Inc. in February 2015. WEED, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams. It also manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients, as well as provides contract manufacturing services; and operates an out-licensing platform that offers a portfolio of products to other pharmaceutical companies. In addition, it focuses on the central nervous system (CNS), pain, respiratory, and oncology areas. The company's products portfolio in the CNS field comprises Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; AJOVY for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of neurodegenerative and movement disorders associated with Huntington's disease and tardive dyskinesia; respiratory therapeutic area includes ProAir RespiClick, QVAR, ProAir Digihaler, AirDuo Digihaler, ArmonAir Digihaler, BRALTUS, CINQAIR/CINQAERO, DuoResp Spiromax, and AirDuo RespiClick/ArmonAir RespiClick for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oncology therapeutic field consists of Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a collaboration MedinCell for the development and commercialization of multiple long-acting injectable products, a risperidone suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

