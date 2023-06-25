Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $37,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,542.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,033,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,029 shares of company stock valued at $15,948,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.