Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.2 %

Argo Group International stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $38,957,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $23,090,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

