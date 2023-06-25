Argus Downgrades Humana (NYSE:HUM) to Hold

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.56.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $445.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.04. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $435.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,425,061,000 after purchasing an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

