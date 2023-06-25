Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Price Target Increased to C$0.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Ascendant Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on Ascendant Resources from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendant Resources
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.