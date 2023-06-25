Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Price Target Increased to C$0.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ascendant Resources (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

