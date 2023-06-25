Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Knightscope Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KSCP opened at $0.39 on Friday. Knightscope has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

In related news, insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,691,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knightscope by 100.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Knightscope during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knightscope during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 75.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.