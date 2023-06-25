Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASPN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of ASPN opened at $7.03 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $45.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

