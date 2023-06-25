Asset Planning Corporation Sells 65 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Asset Planning Corporation lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $942,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 63,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,927,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $435.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.38. The company has a market cap of $325.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

