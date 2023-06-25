Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.17.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

