B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 140.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 48.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.