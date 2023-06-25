Bank of America Increases NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $43.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Bank of America to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 207,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

