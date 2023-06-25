Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Raymond James cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.