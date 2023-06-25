Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) CEO Sells $2,500,234.51 in Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashish Chand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24.

BDC stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Belden by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 428,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after buying an additional 184,997 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Belden by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Belden by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

