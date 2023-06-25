Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.29. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

