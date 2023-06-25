Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BIOC opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. Biocept has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $864,320.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The medical research company reported ($32.73) EPS for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 235.66% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. The business had revenue of ($10.29) million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary clinical diagnostic laboratory assays designed to identify rare tumor cells and cell-free tumor DNA from blood and cerebrospinal fluid, or CSF in the United States. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

