Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.05 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,405 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $524.44 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $232.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.