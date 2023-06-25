Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ META opened at $288.73 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $289.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.