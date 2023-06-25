Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

