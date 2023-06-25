BKF Capital Group (BKFG) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BKF Capital Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BKF Capital Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $3.04 million $2.24 million 5.43 BKF Capital Group Competitors $2.39 billion $229.25 million 35.48

BKF Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group. BKF Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 47.77% 30.32% 24.19% BKF Capital Group Competitors 14.81% 23.44% 9.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BKF Capital Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BKF Capital Group Competitors 547 2582 2796 100 2.41

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 33.13%. Given BKF Capital Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BKF Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, suggesting that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BKF Capital Group competitors beat BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

