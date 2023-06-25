BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 22.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 7.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 69,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $680.45 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $669.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

