Block (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $80.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

NYSE SQ opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.77 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts predict that Block will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,514,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,077 shares of company stock valued at $13,045,378 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,922,000 after buying an additional 2,849,243 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after buying an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Block by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

