BPER Banca (BPXXY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) is one of 301 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BPER Banca to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BPER Banca and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPER Banca 0 2 1 0 2.33 BPER Banca Competitors 1284 4242 3918 64 2.29

BPER Banca currently has a consensus target price of $2.10, suggesting a potential downside of 63.54%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 239.48%. Given BPER Banca’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BPER Banca has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

38.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BPER Banca and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BPER Banca N/A N/A 18.55 BPER Banca Competitors $27.04 billion $629.73 million 216.83

BPER Banca’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BPER Banca. BPER Banca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BPER Banca and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPER Banca N/A N/A N/A BPER Banca Competitors 29.31% 11.26% 1.02%

Summary

BPER Banca rivals beat BPER Banca on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

BPER Banca Company Profile

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services. The company also provides financing and leasing, credit management and factoring, collection and payment, import and export, liquidity and investment management, digital, and other services. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising portfolio management, global advisory, finance advice, and wealth advisory services; insurance investment products; and funds and SICAVs. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Modena, Italy.

