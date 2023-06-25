Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded by Citigroup

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem Price Performance

NYSE:BAK opened at $12.11 on Friday. Braskem has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Equities analysts expect that Braskem will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Braskem by 14,811.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 58,507 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Braskem by 131.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,942 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the first quarter worth approximately $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.