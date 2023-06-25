Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $182,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Shares of META opened at $288.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day moving average of $194.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,811,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,078 shares of company stock worth $9,240,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

