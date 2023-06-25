Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 838

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 838 ($10.72).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BEZ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 921 ($11.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.20) to GBX 880 ($11.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($11.20) to GBX 825 ($10.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

LON BEZ opened at GBX 570 ($7.29) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 463.60 ($5.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 735.83 ($9.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 593.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 620.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider Clive Bannister purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.40) per share, for a total transaction of £346,800 ($443,762.00). 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

