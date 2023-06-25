Brokerages Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $102.25

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after buying an additional 53,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,113,000 after buying an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after buying an additional 143,493 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 18.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after buying an additional 219,948 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BC opened at $80.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $63.42 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.