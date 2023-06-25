Brokerages Set GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Target Price at $78.87

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. Wedbush decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 6,128.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 417,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 410,903 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alight Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $57.69 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.95.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

