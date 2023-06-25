Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Price Target at $245.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $245.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $216.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.20. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 820.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after buying an additional 286,862 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 638,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,198,000 after buying an additional 215,385 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 183,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after buying an additional 182,259 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

