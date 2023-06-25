Brokerages Set United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Target Price at $421.08

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $421.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.5 %

URI opened at $404.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.86. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $235.39 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

