Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEP. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of BEP opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.65 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

