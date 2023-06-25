Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $399.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.15 and its 200 day moving average is $372.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $408.76. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

