Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,762 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.84.

Shares of USB opened at $31.88 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

