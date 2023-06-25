Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $822.15 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $339.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $720.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

