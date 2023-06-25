Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.6% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $12,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

